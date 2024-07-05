Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Pupils in distress

Stranded in the snow on the way to the Lido in Jesolo

Nachrichten
05.07.2024 08:32

They were supposed to cycle from Bavaria across the Alps in Tyrol to the Lido in Jesolo, Italy. However, a group of German schoolchildren and their teachers ended up stranded not in the bathing paradise on the Upper Adriatic, but on a mountain - at around 2000 meters above sea level. In the snow!

comment0 Kommentare

While the summer vacations have already begun in Austria and school reports will be distributed in the last federal states on Friday, the Bavarians will have to wait a little longer. But even our neighbors still have project weeks and excursions on the agenda for the end of the school year.

This is also the case for a school class from Furth in Lower Bavaria: the group of pupils set off on Tuesday to cross the Alps by bike. The eleven high school students were accompanied by two teachers and five other adults.

End station at more than 2000 meters above sea level
Of course, their route also took them through Tyrol - specifically through the Zillertal. "On Thursday, the group wanted to reach their destination for the day in Prettau in South Tyrol from Zell am Ziller via the Zillergrund and the 2662-metre-high Heilig-Geist-Jöchl," said the police. But nothing came of it!

Zitat Icon

Due to the snow conditions at an altitude of 2000 meters above sea level - in some places there is still half a meter of frozen snow - they had to carry their bikes.

Die Polizei

Half a meter of frozen snow
In contrast to the destination of Jesolo, the conditions on Tyrol's mountains are still partly wintry. "Due to the snow conditions from an altitude of 2000 meters - in some places there is still half a meter of frozen snow - they had to carry their bikes. And because the conditions at the highest point and also on the south side of the mountain were no better, the group leader aborted the tour and made an emergency call."

Rescue by police helicopter
According to the investigators, the exhausted group members could no longer be expected to descend independently and safely due to the advanced time of day.

The 18 people were finally rescued unharmed by the crew of the police helicopter and set down at the Sulzenalm, where they were taken over by the Mayrhofen mountain rescue team and escorted safely down into the valley.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hubert Rauth
Hubert Rauth
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Jesolo
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf