German coalition reaches agreement in budget dispute

Individual departments such as the Foreign Office or the Development Ministry were initially unwilling to accept Lindner's savings targets in view of international obligations. The social budget was also controversial. In addition, there was still a gap of around 10 billion euros that needed to be closed. The SPD, in particular, pushed for the debt brake to be suspended again in order to have more leeway for investments, in view of the financial burdens caused by the war in Ukraine. This was out of the question for Lindner's FDP. The SPD rejected cuts to the social budget.