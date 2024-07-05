Linz Airport boss
The pressure to save money makes air travel a competitor
Where are Upper Austrians going on vacation this summer? How are the price rises affecting vacation plans? An interview with Norbert Draskovits, Managing Director of Linz Airport, about trends, the consequences of the FTI bankruptcy and competition from paradise, which probably only a few people have on their radar.
One day after the start of the summer vacations, there are six flights at Linz Airport, managed by Norbert Draskovits, that take those seeking relaxation directly to the sea: With Heraklion, Kos, Preveza and Rhodes there are four flights to Greece, with Antalya there is a connection to Turkey, plus one to Croatia with Brac.
"Krone": Greece, Turkey, Spain - where are the Upper Austrians drawn to in summer?
Norbert Draskovits: "Greece and Turkey are going very well. The number of passengers traveling to Kos, Rhodes and Crete is even higher than last year. Mallorca has seen a slight decline."
Last year, fall was almost better for Linz than the high season. And this year?
"We are more heavily booked in the early and late season. In July and August, there are still places in all destinations because the travel price including hotel and flight is significantly higher than last year. That's why a lot of families switch to the off-peak periods, when it's a bit cheaper."
And what about Egypt?
"There's a significant drop this year."
Because of the insolvency of tour operator FTI?
"Also. But the negative trend was already apparent in winter because the conflict in Gaza and Israel had an impact. The booking situation improved again after the winter, then the effect of FTI, which is very strong in Egypt, came into play. That caused shifts."
Is this also noticeable in Linz?
"Yes, because passengers want to travel and are looking for an offer in the destination. If there are no seats available, they go somewhere else with another tour operator, and then it gets postponed."
The attractive low season offers are so competitive compared to the more expensive high season offers that many people are opting for the Maldives this year. Either one has become so expensive or the other so cheap.
Norbert Draskovits, Geschäftsführer Flughafen Linz
How much of an impact have the price increases had?
"It was an extremely early booking year, then it pretty much died down."
Because budgets are tighter?
"People are simply taking shorter vacations and driving more. Families in particular tend to stay in Austria. If prices for travel are rising, but the cost of living is too, how can this be done without causing shifts? Anything else would be illogical."
Is this also the reason for the slight decline in Mallorca?
"It could be. The price-sensitive families who used to fly to Mallorca now prefer Turkey because it offers extremely good value for money. What's more, the Maldives have become so attractive with flight and hotel offers. You have to imagine that: The Maldives is one of the top 5 summer destinations in the Austrian market in terms of sales."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
