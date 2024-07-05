LIVE from 9pm: Portugal vs France

EM 2024 in the TICKER
Cristiano Ronaldo is 14:1 in terms of goals in European Championship tournaments, 5:0 in terms of Champions League victories, 200 million to 15 million euros in terms of estimated annual salary and even 633 million to 119 million in terms of followers on Instagram. There's no question: when the European Championship quarter-final between Portugal and France takes place tonight in Hamburg, there is hardly a measurable category in which France's star striker Kylian Mbappé can keep up with his childhood idol.
"They're both incredible!"
Nevertheless, no other match at this finals can be reduced to a duel between two superstars like this one. "I've shared the changing room with both of them," said Portugal left-back Nuno Mendes from former Mbappé club Paris St. Germain in his team's European Championship quarters. "They are both incredible and can make the difference from one moment to the next."
Mbappé is something like the crown prince of Cristiano Ronaldo
For record European Championship player and record goalscorer Ronaldo, it could even be the last European Championship match of his career. The 39-year-old definitely does not want to play in the next tournament in 2028. The king of European soccer will soon retire. And the fact that Mbappé is something like his crown prince is underlined by his move to Ronaldo's longstanding club Real Madrid this summer.
The "royals" are paying the 25-year-old an estimated 150 million euros in hand money for his signature. According to the Spanish sports newspaper "As" (Thursday), Real is preparing the "Día M" (Day M) for July 16, when Mbappé will be presented to 80,000 fans with a big show in Madrid. Such figures and staging show that sport alone is no longer the only thing that matters in modern soccer.
"The shock he suffered was very traumatic!"
The French have not had much more to offer at this tournament so far than two opposition own goals and a converted penalty from Mbappé. He is still struggling with the consequences of a broken nose suffered in the match against Austria and, above all, the protective mask that impairs his peripheral vision. "It doesn't explain everything, but the shock he suffered was very traumatic," said France assistant coach Guy Stéphan. The attacker had also previously been plagued by back problems after an exhausting season.
"He's a top-level player. Kylian is Kylian, I don't need to list all the goals he's already scored. But there are also moments when such players are a little less good," said the 67-year-old Stéphan. Nevertheless, Mbappe is very present and captains the team. Ronaldo is just as much a captain for the Portuguese side. In this case, however, his presence seems to slow down rather than integrate some of the other highly talented players in the squad. The veteran always plays, he grabs every free-kick - but he has yet to score at this European Championship.
Ronaldo strains the tournament's security concept
But that doesn't change the great charisma. It is Ronaldo who is straining the security concept of the tournament because there is always a streaker who just wants a photo with him. And it has long been the jerseys of Al-Nassr FC from Saudi Arabia (Ronaldo) and PSG (Mbappé) that children are wearing on Austrian sports fields.
Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo - "The child and the idol"
In modern soccer, it's the star that counts for many, not the team. That's why UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin recently said: "We need these faces. After Ronaldo and Messi, new ones will come." Above all, they would bind young people to soccer. Mbappé is an example of this. The day before the clash with Portugal, the French sports newspaper "L'Equipe" published a story entitled "Le Mome et l'Idole" ("The Child and the Idol"). It includes a photo of Mbappé in his childhood bedroom in Bondy, near Paris: The two walls by his bed are virtually papered with Ronaldo posters.
When the French star striker turned eleven, his parents gave him tickets for a Champions League match between Ronaldo and Real in Marseille. "An autograph, a photo and even the shoes: Mbappé wanted everything from Cristiano Ronaldo," wrote "L'Equipe". In the Volksparkstadion, he can ask for it again. The former child ends his idol's European Championship career: That would be the stuff of the next big story about the two figureheads.
