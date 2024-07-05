LIVE from 9pm: Portugal vs France

Mbappé and Cristiano Ronaldo - "The child and the idol"

In modern soccer, it's the star that counts for many, not the team. That's why UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin recently said: "We need these faces. After Ronaldo and Messi, new ones will come." Above all, they would bind young people to soccer. Mbappé is an example of this. The day before the clash with Portugal, the French sports newspaper "L'Equipe" published a story entitled "Le Mome et l'Idole" ("The Child and the Idol"). It includes a photo of Mbappé in his childhood bedroom in Bondy, near Paris: The two walls by his bed are virtually papered with Ronaldo posters.