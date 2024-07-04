Official! Thiem does not receive a wildcard for Paris

The clay court tournament from July 27 to August 4 in Roland Garros should have been one of the last highlights of Thiem's career. The former US Open winner has announced that he will end his career at the end of the season. The decision in favor of Murray and Wawrinka was made due to their higher number of Olympic and Grand Slam titles. This means that Austria will only be represented in the Olympic tennis tournament by Sebastian Ofner and Julia Grabher.