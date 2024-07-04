Olympic dream shattered
Official! Thiem does not receive a wildcard for Paris
Dominic Thiem's Olympic dream is probably over for good. As was announced on Thursday, the Austrian will not receive a wildcard for the Summer Games in Paris. This means that the 30-year-old will not be able to say goodbye to the tennis world on the Olympic stage.
Dominic Thiem's hopes for a wild card for the Olympic tennis tournament in Paris have not been fulfilled. As expected, the two wildcards for former Grand Slam and Olympic champions in the men's competition went to the two-time British Olympic champion Andy Murray and the Swiss Stan Wawrinka. This is according to the official entry list published by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday.
The clay court tournament from July 27 to August 4 in Roland Garros should have been one of the last highlights of Thiem's career. The former US Open winner has announced that he will end his career at the end of the season. The decision in favor of Murray and Wawrinka was made due to their higher number of Olympic and Grand Slam titles. This means that Austria will only be represented in the Olympic tennis tournament by Sebastian Ofner and Julia Grabher.
