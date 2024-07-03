Nightmare in Hawaii
Criminals hunted couple in swimwear on volcano
Justina and Alex Lucero (pictured above) traveled to Maui, the second largest island of the Hawaiian archipelago in the Pacific Ocean, at the beginning of June. Criminals surprised the couple there during what was supposed to be a dream vacation.
The Luceros were driving their rental car to Haleakala National Park. A Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck approached them on a narrow mountain road. It stopped in the middle of the road and blocked their way.
Justina Lucero: "The driver jumped out and pointed a gun at us. He was wearing a face mask and a hoodie." As the robber inspected the inside of the car, the Luceros started to run. But the nightmare was far from over - it was just beginning.
Gangsters searched for couple with drone
The man received help from several accomplices in his search for the couple, which is why the two climbed up the flank of the active volcano Haleakala in bikinis and swimming trunks. The criminals even used a drone to search for the couple.
After more than 24 hours on the run, the Luceros finally came across a group of hikers who informed the park ranger. Based on the exact description, the police arrested Christopher Helmer, who was already wanted for kidnapping and making terrorist threats.
The 35-year-old now has to stand trial. The Maui police are continuing their investigation to track down Helmer's accomplices.
