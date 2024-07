Defending champion Alcaraz remains without losing a set!

"The first set was the key!"

Alcaraz was very satisfied with his performance. Vukic was 6:5 ahead in the first set and served to win the set before the Spaniard managed to turn things around. "The first set was the key," he said afterwards. "I played at a very high level in the second and third sets." Tiafoe could prove to be a tougher test. The American also had few problems against the Croatian Borna Coric, winning 7:6(5), 6:1, 6:3.