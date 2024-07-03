Sun & rain
What the weather will be like at the Electric Love Festival
Rain jacket and sun cream: the weather around the Salzburgring is set to be extremely changeable in the coming days. But that won't dampen the party mood. .
"At least the party people don't have to sweat. That's nice," smiles Geosphere meteorologist Josef Haslhofer. Even at the official start of the Electric Love Festival (ELF) on Thursday, the weather is only partly summery. Temperatures around the Salzburgring are likely to only just break the 20 degree mark. And: It will rain in the evening hours.
On Friday, festival visitors can leave their wellies in their tents at the campsite. As the morning progresses, more and more sunshine will appear and temperatures will climb to a pleasant 23 degrees Celsius. "There will be no precipitation during the night," predicts Haslhofer.
30 degrees and thunderstorms
"Party without sweat": that's finally over on Saturday. The sun will shine all day long. "Without shade, it will be unpleasant straight away," says the meteorologist. Because: Highs of up to 30 degrees Celsius await! In the evening, thunderstorms are likely to come in from the west - starting at around 6 pm.
This means that the meadows will be wet and full of mud just in time for the departure on Sunday. Will the visitors at least stay dry when they take down their tents? Haslhofer: "Uncertain, the day will be extremely changeable."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
