Climate protection
Extinction Rebellion: Arrests in front of the Landhaus
The climate activists from Extinction Rebellion did not want to leave the square after a rally in front of the Landhaus in Bregenz. The result was a massive police operation including 14 arrests.
There was a police operation in Bregenz early on Wednesday morning: the reason was climate activists from Extinction Rebellion, who were still on site after their protest rally in front of the Landhaus on Tuesday and refused to leave the square.
In this way, the participants wanted to draw attention to the urgency of "decisive politics in the face of the climate crisis", as they explained on Wednesday. Specifically, the activists are calling for the tunnel spider project in Feldkirch to be stopped. The demonstrators had chained themselves to the installed art elements of a giant, burning and drowning globe and a large birthday cake.
With actions like this, Extinction Rebellion also wants to draw attention to the fact that "the desire for more climate protection is far greater in large parts of the Austrian population" than conservative parties often portray. They interpret the climate emergency declared by the state of Vorarlberg as an "act of hypocrisy" because the necessary decisive action is lacking. "We will not stop working peacefully for the well-being of people and intact living conditions," declared some activists before they were arrested.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.