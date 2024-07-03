Extinction Rebellion: Arrests in front of the Landhaus

With actions like this, Extinction Rebellion also wants to draw attention to the fact that "the desire for more climate protection is far greater in large parts of the Austrian population" than conservative parties often portray. They interpret the climate emergency declared by the state of Vorarlberg as an "act of hypocrisy" because the necessary decisive action is lacking. "We will not stop working peacefully for the well-being of people and intact living conditions," declared some activists before they were arrested.