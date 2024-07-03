Matthew Perry:
This is how rich the ‘Friends’ star really was
The death of popular 'Friends' star Matthew Perry in 2023 shocked the world. Now it has been revealed how rich he was at the time of his death.
Matthew Perry's personal fortune amounted to 1.5 million dollars at the time of his death. The 54-year-old actor, who died of a ketamine overdose in October 2023, also had a trust fund worth 120 million US dollars with his family and ex-girlfriend as beneficiaries, according to the US Sun.
The beneficiaries of the will include his father John Perry, his mother Suzanne Morrison, his half-sister Caitlin Morrison and his ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn, with whom he was together from 2003 to 2005.
Perry made a will in 2009 in which he stipulated that he wanted to leave "a large part of his estate" to the Alvy Singer Living Trust he had set up.
Lisa Ferguson, the trustee of Perry's estate, filed an inventory and appraisal document that showed a balance of $1,596,914.47, which is in addition to the amount already in the trust.
Unmarried and childless
Legal documents showed that Matthew Perry was very careful about who he named as his heirs. He explained: "I have deliberately made no provision in this will and trust for my heirs, descendants, relatives or other persons who are not named. I also intentionally make no provision for any stepchildren or foster children I have now or may have later."
Matthew was unmarried and had no children when he died.
His body was found in the hot tub in the backyard of his Los Angeles home. The cause of death was later determined to be the acute effects of ketamine and drowning. Law enforcement launched an investigation to determine where he got the drug and it was reported that "multiple people" could be charged in connection with his death.
