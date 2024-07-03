Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Matthew Perry:

This is how rich the ‘Friends’ star really was

Nachrichten
03.07.2024 09:11

The death of popular 'Friends' star Matthew Perry in 2023 shocked the world. Now it has been revealed how rich he was at the time of his death.

comment0 Kommentare

Matthew Perry's personal fortune amounted to 1.5 million dollars at the time of his death. The 54-year-old actor, who died of a ketamine overdose in October 2023, also had a trust fund worth 120 million US dollars with his family and ex-girlfriend as beneficiaries, according to the US Sun.

The beneficiaries of the will include his father John Perry, his mother Suzanne Morrison, his half-sister Caitlin Morrison and his ex-girlfriend Rachel Dunn, with whom he was together from 2003 to 2005.

Matthew Perry already took care of his will in 2009. (Bild: APA/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Matthew Perry already took care of his will in 2009.
(Bild: APA/Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Perry made a will in 2009 in which he stipulated that he wanted to leave "a large part of his estate" to the Alvy Singer Living Trust he had set up.

Lisa Ferguson, the trustee of Perry's estate, filed an inventory and appraisal document that showed a balance of $1,596,914.47, which is in addition to the amount already in the trust.

Unmarried and childless
Legal documents showed that Matthew Perry was very careful about who he named as his heirs. He explained: "I have deliberately made no provision in this will and trust for my heirs, descendants, relatives or other persons who are not named. I also intentionally make no provision for any stepchildren or foster children I have now or may have later."

Matthew was unmarried and had no children when he died.

His body was found in the hot tub in the backyard of his Los Angeles home. The cause of death was later determined to be the acute effects of ketamine and drowning. Law enforcement launched an investigation to determine where he got the drug and it was reported that "multiple people" could be charged in connection with his death.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf