Zumtobel had to accept losses in profit

Adjusted operating earnings (adjusted EBIT) amounted to EUR 57.3 million in the 2023/24 financial year after EUR 84.3 million in the previous year. The adjusted EBIT margin amounted to 5.1% and was therefore in the middle of the forecast range of 4% to 6%. In view of the uncertain global environment, the management is "only cautiously optimistic" for the 2024/25 financial year that has just started. Revenues are expected to be "slightly above the previous year's level", with an EBIT margin of between three and six percent.