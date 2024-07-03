Biden puts weak debate down to jet lag

President traveled to France and Italy within two weeks

Biden traveled to France and Italy twice in two weeks last month. He flew overnight from the G7 summit in Bari, Italy, to a fundraiser with former President Barack Obama in Los Angeles on June 15 before returning to Washington the next day. He then spent six days at Camp David to prepare for the debate on June 27. Representatives of the US Office of the President had attributed Biden's poor performance during the debate to a cold. Biden made no mention of illness during Tuesday's fundraiser.