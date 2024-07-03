After a dramatic exit
“Good chances”: Rangnick now sets new goal
The "goodbye" from the Turkish fans was painful. Austria's dream of a historic quarter-final appearance vanished into thin air with a 1:2 defeat. However, team boss Ralf Rangnick has drawn hope from his team's refreshing performance at the European Football Championship in Germany that they can achieve their next big goal: The German wants to lead Austria to the World Cup finals for the first time since 1998.
His contract runs until the end of qualifying for the 2026 tournament in North America. "I believe that all four games we played had the highest entertainment value of all," said Rangnick after the European Championship exit on Tuesday evening in Leipzig. That was also true of the round of 16, "even if not everything was completely accurate or precise".
Austria scored seven goals in the European Championship games against France (0:1), Poland (3:1), the Netherlands (3:2) and Turkey (1:2) - only Germany (10) and Spain (9) scored more in the first four games. Rangnick said that the performances had to be taken on board. "I believe that if we play the way we've played in these four games, we have a very good chance of qualifying for the World Cup."
Currently in pot one
Qualification for the 2026 World Cup will take place next year. Austria is currently one of twelve teams in pot one. This must be confirmed this fall in the Nations League against Slovenia, Norway and Kazakhstan. Rangnick: "We are currently in pot one in the UEFA rankings. We definitely want to stay there so that we have a really good chance of qualifying for a World Cup again after many, many years."
On the night's drive back from Leipzig to the European Championship camp in Berlin, disappointment nevertheless prevailed. A rematch against the Netherlands came to nothing. "I can't even imagine us traveling back yet. It was clear to us that the journey would go on for longer, that we would prepare for the next games in our quarters in Berlin," said Rangnick. There was also a great emptiness among the players. "But in the end, unfortunately, that's also part of it. In a play-off, there's only one team that advances."
Only a short speech
He gave a short speech in the dressing room, said the 66-year-old. "After a game like that, it doesn't help to say 'cheer up and move on'. It's better to talk less for now." Before the players leave for their final vacation, however, a more detailed final meeting is planned for Wednesday in Berlin.
The Austrians had responded to the early deficit against the Turks with a strong phase, but then lost their grip somewhat. They corrected this by bringing on Alexander Prass and Michael Gregoritsch as a second striker at the break. "I think we completely dominated the second half," Rangnick emphasized. "After going 2-0 down, there are teams that don't come back. That wasn't the case with us."
The only two things that could be criticized were the lack of chances created and the defensive behaviour from set-pieces. "We didn't make enough of our scoring chances and didn't defend well twice from corner kicks," said Rangnick. "But that's what the play-off games are all about, that you win the games in the end."
Clear preponderance of shots on goal
The ÖFB team has not won a knockout match at a major tournament since the 1954 World Cup. Just like three years ago under Rangnick's predecessor Franco Foda, when they lost 2-1 to the eventual European champions Italy after extra time, they were knocked out in the round of 16. Even the statistics did not help, as Austria had a clear advantage of 21:6 shots on goal and an xG value ("expected goals") of 2.74 compared to 1.06 for the Turks.
"We certainly didn't have the luck we needed," explained Rangnick. Otherwise Christoph Baumgartner's header would have gone into the net in the final minute. "If the game had gone into extra time, we would have had a very good chance of winning the game," said the ÖFB coach. "I had the feeling that the Turks were at the end. We had physical advantages in the final phase of the game."
In the 6:1 test match win against Turkey in Vienna in March, they had fewer shots on goal and also fewer clear scoring chances. "But you also have to acknowledge that: In addition to our performance, it was also an opponent who did well, who defended well. They certainly did much better than in March," said Rangnick, praising the Turks. In the past, his team has always struggled against particularly deep-lying opponents.
Rangnick does not regret Arnautovic's decision
Rangnick said he had no regrets about the decision to use captain Marko Arnautovic instead of Gregoritsch - who scored three goals against the Turks in March and has now scored once again - in the starting line-up. "I would make the same choice again." He also had to take previous tournament performances into account. Arnautovic had "played really well in the two games before and therefore started logically for me". There were still enough chances in the second half with Gregoritsch as the second striker on the pitch. But only one goal was scored.
