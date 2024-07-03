“Good chances”: Rangnick now sets new goal

Rangnick does not regret Arnautovic's decision

Rangnick said he had no regrets about the decision to use captain Marko Arnautovic instead of Gregoritsch - who scored three goals against the Turks in March and has now scored once again - in the starting line-up. "I would make the same choice again." He also had to take previous tournament performances into account. Arnautovic had "played really well in the two games before and therefore started logically for me". There were still enough chances in the second half with Gregoritsch as the second striker on the pitch. But only one goal was scored.