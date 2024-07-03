Tears after EURO exit
“Incredible save” shattered ÖFB dreams
It was the moment that almost changed everything: Christoph Baumgartner had a header in the final against Turkey, but goalkeeper Mert Günok made a sensational save. "It was an incredible save from him," said Baumgartner.
A short time later, Austria's 1-2 defeat in the round of 16 of the European Championship was sealed. "I'm pretty sure that if the header had gone in, we would have won in extra time," said team boss Ralf Rangnick in Leipzig on Tuesday and even felt reminded of Gordon Banks.
The legendary England goalkeeper spectacularly saved a header from Pele at the 1970 World Cup, a scene that is still regarded as the "save of the century". Rangnick answered the question of whether he saw parallels between the heroics of Banks and Günok in the affirmative. "Unfortunately, with Gordon Banks in goal, the last big chance we had didn't go in," explained the German, describing Günok's defending as "unbelievable".
"It's extremely bitter for me and for us"
Baumgartner's top opportunity was given an xG value ("expected goals") of 0.94. This means that, statistically speaking, such a chance lands in the goal 94 times out of 100. This was not the case this time - much to the chagrin of the Lower Austrian. "I don't think I'm doing that much wrong. I head onto the ground against the direction of travel, but it was an incredible save from him, you can only congratulate him. It's extremely bitter for me and for us, but that's soccer," said Baumgartner.
Gregoritsch is also amazed
Michael Gregoritsch also had to grudgingly take note of Günok's brilliant performance. "That was one of the best saves I've seen live on the pitch. You really have to give the Turkish goalkeeper credit, it was actually a sure goal for me," said the Styrian.
Dream shattered
According to Baumgartner, the elimination was a dream come true. The Leipzig professional explained that he would have liked to have given the fans even more joy. "It's very difficult to stand up in a situation like that after a game and look at people's faces because you know you've let them down somewhere."
The support of the supporters throughout the tournament was "amazing". "We felt that the whole country was behind us. That makes it even more difficult to accept that it's over now," explained Baumgartner. The luck of the game was "absolutely not on our side this time. We certainly didn't play our best game, but we could still have won the match."
Arnautovic thinks about team future
Before Baumgartner, Marko Arnautovic had also missed a good chance, and the ÖFB record player was just as disappointed afterwards. "It's a shame to go out like this," said the 116-time team player.
Arnautovic had already announced before the European Championship that he would reflect on his future in the ÖFB team after the tournament. He repeated this on Tuesday. "I have to go back to my family now and think about what happens next. It could be the last time for me. I have to get over it now. I hope I can come to myself over the next few days and then I'll make a decision," announced the 35-year-old.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
