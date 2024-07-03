“Incredible save” shattered ÖFB dreams

"It's extremely bitter for me and for us"

Baumgartner's top opportunity was given an xG value ("expected goals") of 0.94. This means that, statistically speaking, such a chance lands in the goal 94 times out of 100. This was not the case this time - much to the chagrin of the Lower Austrian. "I don't think I'm doing that much wrong. I head onto the ground against the direction of travel, but it was an incredible save from him, you can only congratulate him. It's extremely bitter for me and for us, but that's soccer," said Baumgartner.