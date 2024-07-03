Departure of the president divides basketball players

"Our main goal was to reach the Olympic Games with the 3x3 team, but we didn't achieve that," says Martens, who had often been criticized for forgetting about classic basketball during his five years in office. But it is also a fact that Martens and his team breathed new life into a dead association, and by promoting the 3x3 sport, they were able to raise the necessary funds. "Consolidated income has risen from 1.8 million to 6.4 million," says Martens, not wanting to be talked down about his work.