Austria-Turkey: More police for public viewing

"Prevent criminal acts"

"In any case, inspection services of the Vienna police are planned for all fan zones, including for the upcoming Austria-Turkey European Championship match, in accordance with the Vienna Events Act", Schuster told the "Krone". Unfortunately, criminal acts can never be completely ruled out at public places, events or other incidents where many people gather in one place. However, Schuster emphasizes: "The Vienna police will do everything possible with a comprehensive security concept to prevent criminal acts, especially against life and limb, in the best case scenario."