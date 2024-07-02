"Deaf trick"
Romanian thieves caught: Victims wanted
A gang of four Romanian fraudsters was caught by the police on Monday in the district of Leoben (Styria). The two women and their accomplices are said to have stolen perfume and clothing and swindled large sums of money using the "deaf trick". The police are looking for further victims.
The two Romanian women (22 and 24 years old) are said to have committed several thefts in stores in the district of Leoben on July 1, 2024. They also begged for donations for the deaf in public places in Eisenerz and Trofaich. "In the course of this alleged fundraising, large sums of money were stolen from some of the victims," says Leo Josefus from the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate.
One of the victims, a 55-year-old Styrian, finally filed a complaint with the police. In the course of the manhunt, the two women were caught near Leoben by a Leoben police patrol.
Chauffeurs arrested at petrol station
Their two accomplices (21, 23) were arrested at a petrol station in St. Michael by officers from the St. Michael police, supported by the Rapid Intervention Unit. Cash and stolen goods were seized in their vehicle. They are said to have chauffeured the women to the crime scenes.
Police are looking for more victims
The women have partially confessed, the men have denied or given no details of the allegations. The quartet, who live in Germany, were taken to the police detention center in Graz or to the custody room of a police station in Leoben by order of the public prosecutor's office in Leoben.
As further victims are suspected, the police are asking affected persons to contact the Trofaich police station on 059133/6327.
