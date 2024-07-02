Romanian thieves caught: Victims wanted

The two Romanian women (22 and 24 years old) are said to have committed several thefts in stores in the district of Leoben on July 1, 2024. They also begged for donations for the deaf in public places in Eisenerz and Trofaich. "In the course of this alleged fundraising, large sums of money were stolen from some of the victims," says Leo Josefus from the Styrian Provincial Police Directorate.