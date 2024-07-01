Flights "canceled"
200 Austrians stranded on their dream vacation
Since the weekend, around 200 Austrians have been stranded on the tranquil Sunny Beach in Bulgaria. The return flights with the breakdown airline FlyLili have all been canceled and many young families and those seeking relaxation have now been stuck in hotels for more than 48 hours. The long wait never ends ...
The Black Sea coastin Bulgaria is once again particularly popular with local vacationers this year. After all, there are countless beautiful beaches on offer there, which are a popular destination especially at the start of the vacation season.
However, Peter K. from Lower Austria has no sign of relaxation and recreation. The 55-year-old has been stuck in faraway Burgas with his wife and hundreds of other vacationers from Austria and Germany since Saturday afternoon, waiting for his flight back home.
They have now also been in the assigned airport hotel for more than 48 hours: "All FlyLili flights were canceled, there were a few rebookings for 450 euros, but even these were quickly overbooked. We were offered return transportation by bus, but I thought a plane would take off during the 30-hour return journey. Apparently I was wrong," explains the local vacationer with a shrug.
Mixed mood and little information
In any case, the mood on the ground is mixed. After the initial anger, a feeling of indifference has now swept over the tour groups. "At home, they've already told us we'd better walk, but maybe we'll get some good news today," is the tenor.
Following an inquiry by the "Krone" newspaper, the Foreign Ministry also confirmed the tricky case: "Apparently the airline is struggling with financial difficulties and that is why numerous nationals are stranded in Bulgaria. We are currently in contact with 80 citizens. One Austrian woman already needed medication and was treated by us", according to the Vienna Minoritenplatz. However, the Romanian low-cost airline was naturally unavailable for comment. They are probably working hard to find a satisfactory solution, but it may take a while yet!
Coach to the airport arrives late
There was a first ray of hope for the Austrians this morning: a coach was supposed to take the hotel guests to the airport, but it also arrived an hour late. Stunned people are spreading - whether the return journey to Vienna will at least still be possible on Monday is written in the stars.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.