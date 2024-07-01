200 Austrians stranded on their dream vacation

Following an inquiry by the "Krone" newspaper, the Foreign Ministry also confirmed the tricky case: "Apparently the airline is struggling with financial difficulties and that is why numerous nationals are stranded in Bulgaria. We are currently in contact with 80 citizens. One Austrian woman already needed medication and was treated by us", according to the Vienna Minoritenplatz. However, the Romanian low-cost airline was naturally unavailable for comment. They are probably working hard to find a satisfactory solution, but it may take a while yet!