Toto Wolff: “Biggest stupidity in twelve years!”

Verstappen commitment: "If I were him, ..."

Wolff was asked after the race whether the victory and the performance of the car could be an argument for Verstappen switching to Mercedes after all. "We have to keep looking at ourselves and do everything we can to make sure we have a car that can keep up with the two at the front," said Wolff. "We can be a haven for the best drivers, including Max. But we're not there yet. If I were him, I wouldn't be considering such a move just yet."