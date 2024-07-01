"That was embarrassing"
Toto Wolff: “Biggest stupidity in twelve years!”
The dry spell is over: no Mercedes driver has been on the top step of the podium since November 2022, when Russell celebrated his only Grand Prix victory in Brazil until Sunday. Team boss Toto Wolff almost robbed Russell of victory when the Viennese driver shouted at the Briton over the radio at top speed. "That was the stupidest thing I've done in twelve years at Mercedes," admitted Wolff after the race.
There was euphoria at Mercedes after the surprise victory, but also humility. "We currently need a crash involving two drivers at the front to win. But it just feels good to have this win in the bag," said team boss Toto Wolff after the unexpected success at the Austrian Grand Prix. After all, the Styrian race ended an almost eternal dry spell for the "Silver Arrows".
Since November 2022, when Russell celebrated his only Grand Prix victory until Sunday in Brazil, no Mercedes driver has been on the top step of the podium. 33 races without the longed-for success for the former industry leader. In Spielberg, Russell was on his way to third place, which according to Wolff would have been a "solid result" and would have matched the car's performance. However, seven laps before the end of the race, the hitherto superior leading duo of Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and Lando Norris (McLaren) squandered all chances of victory with a collision, leaving satisfied faces in the Mercedes pits.
"I almost crashed..."
At this moment, however, Wolff also made a faux pas that almost had serious consequences. "That's the stupidest thing I've done in twelve years at Mercedes," said the Viennese driver after the race. He immediately and loudly informed Russell on the radio that he could win the Grand Prix. However, the Briton was braking at a speed of 320 km/h at the time. "I almost crashed when he shouted that into my ears. That's how loud it was," said Russell, laughing. "But it shows the passion we all share."
"That's embarrassing"
Wolff just shook his head. "I will forever be ashamed of it. Because you pay attention to where you radio the driver. I just let myself get carried away by the situation," said the 52-year-old, adding: "That was embarrassing." Nevertheless, Wolff was able to celebrate his first home win in four years, which gave the team "great momentum". Even if record world champion Lewis Hamilton was not at all satisfied with his fourth place after problems with the underbody.
The gap to the top was still around two tenths of a second, said Wolff. In any case, Mercedes will be making upgrades to the car for all further races in order to close the gap to Verstappen. Also at the upcoming Grand Prix in Silverstone on Sunday. Russell and Hamilton are still only seventh and eighth in the championship standings, but the pair have always finished in the top four in the past three races. At the top, Verstappen extended his lead over Norris by ten points to 81 points in fifth place, despite missing out on the Red Bull home win. The Briton did not finish the race after Verstappen's hard maneuver.
Party night
Russell, on the other hand, celebrated his triumph in Styria for a long time. After the winner's photo, the 26-year-old Brit was thrown into the air by his team-mates and given a champagne shower. This was followed by a flight home in Fernando Alonso's private jet and a small party. "I want to celebrate this victory because these moments are not to be taken for granted. But it won't be as lavish as Lando's celebration. Even if it only has 50 percent of that, it will be a proper night," emphasized Russell, alluding to the long party night of Miami winner Norris.
Verstappen commitment: "If I were him, ..."
Wolff was asked after the race whether the victory and the performance of the car could be an argument for Verstappen switching to Mercedes after all. "We have to keep looking at ourselves and do everything we can to make sure we have a car that can keep up with the two at the front," said Wolff. "We can be a haven for the best drivers, including Max. But we're not there yet. If I were him, I wouldn't be considering such a move just yet."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.