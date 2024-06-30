Jakob Schubert wins lead climbing at home World Cup

Schubert had already finished the semi-final in first place. The 33-year-old local hero was therefore the last to go into the final of the top eight and climbed unstoppably past the best times of the competition. It was the six-time World Champion's 23rd World Cup victory. "It's something special because I didn't get into the route well. It was such a fight from the halfway point. That would never have been possible without an audience like that behind me," explained Schubert in the ORF interview.