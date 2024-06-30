Line-ups! How England and Slovakia start

"If we join forces, we can beat England!"

Slovakia have lost five of their six encounters with England, or at least they have fond memories of the European Championship. In 2016, they drew 0-0 in the group stage, after which they were promoted. Today's assistant coach Marek Hamsik was on the pitch back then. "The current team has a better footballing identity," emphasized the former Napoli legionnaire, who ended his active career in 2023. Skriniar certainly has something historic in mind: "We beat Belgium, and nobody expected that. That tells us we can win. If we join forces, we can beat England."