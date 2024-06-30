EM 2024 in the TICKER
Line-ups! How England and Slovakia start
39th match at the 17th European Football Championships: England face Slovakia. We report live (see below). The score is currently 0:0.
The moment of truth is dawning for England's soccer team in Gelsenkirchen. After tired performances in the European Championship group stage, Jude Bellingham and Co. want to finally impress in the round of 16 against Slovakia. For the time being, Gareth Southgate's high-quality side have not lost much of their status as title favorites. No wonder the Slovaks, who shocked Belgium 1:0 in their opener, are dreaming of a miracle.
England at least not disadvantaged by Fortuna
In the formally easier half of the grid, Austria's potential semi-final opponents England at least did not appear to be disadvantaged by Fortuna. However, the fact that supposedly easier opponents do not go hand in hand with victories or convincing performances was already evident to the English in the group stage. A good first half against Serbia (1:0), followed by two dull draws against Denmark (1:1) and Slovakia (0:0) - the criticism of coach Southgate grew louder.
Above all, the 53-year-old has been blamed for his despondent tactics and supposedly wrong changes. England are puzzled as to why a team that is so strong individually is not working as a collective as might be expected. Only two goals have been scored in three games. It will be eagerly awaited whether Southgate will rebuild his attack alongside fixtures Harry Kane and Bellingham.
"We should be proud that we won the group!"
Both Phil Foden, who was in England at short notice for the birth of his third child, and Bukayo Saka have so far clearly fallen short of expectations. Chelsea's young star Cole Palmer is available as an alternative, as is Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United. And in defensive midfield, youngster Kobbie Mainoo could be given a chance as the next experiment after Trent Alexander-Arnold and Conor Gallagher.
Central defender Marc Guehi explicitly defended Southgate after the preliminary round. "He's fantastic for England. If you look at his record, it absolutely speaks for itself," said the man from Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace. Captain Kane also believes the criticism is exaggerated. "We should be proud that we won the group. (...) Of course we can still play better. We still had room for improvement, especially in the first two games," emphasized the 94-time team player (64 goals).
"This could be our chance to beat them!"
The problems have not escaped the Slovaks either. "The English team is full of big stars. But we've seen the games in the group stage and they're not playing at their limit yet. This could be our chance to beat them," said Paris Saint-Germain captain Milan Skriniar.
His Slovakians, who are in the last 16 for the second time since 2016 in their third European Championship appearance, have been one of the surprises of the tournament so far. The midfield of Stanislav Lobotka, Juraj Kucka and Ondrej Duda has held its own against Belgium and Romania. The positive surprise is winger Lukas Haraslin, who should also put England's defense under pressure.
"If we join forces, we can beat England!"
Slovakia have lost five of their six encounters with England, or at least they have fond memories of the European Championship. In 2016, they drew 0-0 in the group stage, after which they were promoted. Today's assistant coach Marek Hamsik was on the pitch back then. "The current team has a better footballing identity," emphasized the former Napoli legionnaire, who ended his active career in 2023. Skriniar certainly has something historic in mind: "We beat Belgium, and nobody expected that. That tells us we can win. If we join forces, we can beat England."
That would be a huge success, not least for coach Francesco Calzona. Before taking over in Slovakia two years ago, the 55-year-old had only gained coaching experience under big names such as Maurizio Sarri and Luciano Spalletti. "Nobody would have bet a euro on us," said Calzona, who is facing the "game of our lives" with his squad.
