Climate plan: No penalties for Austria for the time being

The threat of a conviction

If a conviction is actually handed down, the ECJ can impose two types of financial sanctions: the minimum lump sum, which amounts to more than two million euros. The penalty payment amounts to 2196 to 131,784 euros per day. The daily penalty payment is intended to encourage a Member State to put an end to a breach of contract. Unlike the lump sum, the penalty payment is only imposed if the infringement is still ongoing on the day the judgment is handed down.