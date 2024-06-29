Lido Sounds: Decadence with a socio-political touch

Seriousness and lightness

With songs such as "To Be Alone", "Cherry Wine" and the hit of the century "Take Me To Church", he sings and plays his way into the hearts of his fans at the end of the day. The highlight, despite his detachment, is a several-minute political incendiary speech towards the end of the set, where he addresses the fact that voting rights and weekend leisure time are not always taken for granted and speaks out resolutely in favor of peace and the end of conflicts. Like no other, he easily manages to combine seriousness and lightness in such a way that you can enjoy the concert in a relaxed manner, but still go into the night with added social value. "Playing at a festival is always a bit special. The energy is different because of the mix of different styles and artists." Hozier can also get his message across to a party crowd.