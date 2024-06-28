Top lawyer wants to enter the National Council with “List Gaza”

It is also possible to stand in individual federal states

It is also possible to stand for election in individual federal states only; the number of declarations of support required depends on the size of the state: in Burgenland and Vorarlberg, 100 signatures are required on the ballot paper, in Tyrol, Carinthia and Salzburg 200, in Upper Austria and Styria 400 and for the two states with the highest number of votes, Lower Austria and Vienna, 500 supporters are needed.