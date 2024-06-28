Vorteilswelt
Disruption planned?

British police arrest 27 climate activists

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 16:11

The climate protection group Just Stop Oil is said to have planned to disrupt air traffic at several airports in the UK during the summer vacations. As a result, the police have arrested 27 people across the country in recent days, as the authorities announced on Friday. The organization sharply criticized the action and announced that it would not be intimidated.

"We know that Just Stop Oil is planning to disrupt airports across the country this summer, which is why we have now acted swiftly and forcefully," said Chief Superintendent Ian Howells of the London Police, according to the statement. The Conservative government has repeatedly tightened the law on demonstrations in recent years.

In this post, the group published an arrest of an activist:

Arrests at airport, meetings and homes
On Tuesday, four people were arrested at Gatwick Airport south of London and later released on conditions, according to the police statement. On Thursday, a further six people were taken into custody in east London for taking part in a "publicly advertised event to promote airport disruption". Finally, on Friday, police arrested 17 people in their homes at various locations.

Organization: "Marked as dangerous radicals"
"You are suspected of being a supporter of Just Stop Oil simply because of the fact," criticized the organization. "The belief that no government has the right to tyrannize the entire world by promoting the extraction and burning of fossil fuels labels you as a dangerous radical."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

