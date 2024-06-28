Home premiere for coach! Return to the roots

Putz and his colleagues on the coaching staff are currently facing major challenges. With crowd favorite Exavier Edwards and Hunter Nicols, two import players among the defensive backs are missing. Edwards will be out for around three weeks with a calf ligament injury, while Nicols' season is over after shoulder surgery. "Of course, you don't replace players like that easily. But we have - and this is probably what sets us apart from all the other franchises in the ELF - a very high density of national players, because we have trained them very well over a long period of time."