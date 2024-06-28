For every euro of taxpayers’ money, 2.80 euros are returned

Let's take a fictional example: the Gruber family lives in a small house in the countryside that is several decades old. The heating costs are high - partly because a lot of heat is lost through the thin walls. The Grubers renovate their house and receive part of the costs from the province of Styria. This will reduce their heating costs. With the money that the family no longer has to spend on heating, they go to the pub once a month and buy a new bike. This earns the businesses and their employees money, who in turn buy elsewhere, and so on.