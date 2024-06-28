Jackson had 500 million dollars in debt before his death

In 1993, Jackson had already spent more than he had earned for the first time. Just five years later, according to Ackerman, his debts already amounted to 140 million dollars. Between June 2001 and his death eight years later, Jackson wrote down a further 170 million dollars in bad debts. The total amount rose annually by up to 16.8 percent in interest on loans from Bank of America. The bank had lent the money to Jacko - who put up his Beatles songbook collection worth 270 million dollars as collateral (which he lost in 2005).