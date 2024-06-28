Vorteilswelt
This time in Ötztal

Dead sheep: another wolf released for shooting!

Nachrichten
28.06.2024 13:04

On Friday, the Tyrolean provincial government once again issued a shooting order for a wolf. This time in Ötztal, where several dead and injured sheep had been found on a mountain pasture.

A total of five dead and two injured sheep were found in the area of an alpine pasture in the municipality of Umhausen on Thursday. "According to an official veterinary assessment, the involvement of a wolf is suspected," reported the province of Tyrol.

One of the injured sheep has also died in the meantime and four other animals are still missing.

Shooting order valid for 8 weeks
In accordance with legal requirements, the Tyrolean provincial government immediately issued "a shooting order for a wolf". This now applies for a period of eight weeks within a radius of ten kilometers from the location of the incident. The hunting community has already been informed.

According to the province, wolves "from two different genetic populations of origin" have already been genetically confirmed in eight cases in the Umhausen area this year.

Amendment to the law last year
In the previous year, an amendment to the law was passed in the Tyrolean provincial parliament that allows wolves to be killed by decree and no longer by decision. Previous decisions had been overturned by the court several times after environmental protection organizations had successfully appealed against them.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

