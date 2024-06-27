IOC approves venues for Russians and Belarusians

Long debates about the athletes' participation in the Olympics

Due to the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine, which is supported by Belarus, there had been long debates about the Olympic participation of athletes from these nations. To be eligible, athletes must have no connection to the army or security forces and must not have actively shown their support for the war in Ukraine. The anti-doping guidelines must also be fulfilled. As an additional condition, the IOC requires all athletes to make a written commitment to the Olympic Charter and thus also to the "peace mission of the Olympic Movement".