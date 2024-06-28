Naldo: “Klagenfurt is perfect for Brazilians”

"Arnautovic can do anything now!"

Of course, the likeable Brasilo is also following the European Championship - and is delighted with Marko Arnautovic. "We played together in Bremen - he was still young then and made a lot of wrong decisions. Today he can do everything: he's robust, fast, can hold the ball and score goals from all angles." Naldo's favorites? "Of course Germany is one of them, because they are very strong in all areas and also have the support of the home fans. That helps and spurs them on. Although their performance against Switzerland was weak. Only Spain and Austria have impressed so far!"