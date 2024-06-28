Ex-star is an advisor
Naldo: “Klagenfurt is perfect for Brazilians”
Werder Bremen legend Naldo (41) transferred his son to Austria Klagenfurt, is also looking around as a player consultant for the "Violets" - and raves about former colleague Marko Arnautovic in an interview with the "Krone".
Ronaldo Aparecido Rodrigues. In short: Naldo. The Brazilian is still a household name in Germany - especially at Werder Bremen, but also at VfL Wolfsburg and Schalke. The defender was also crowned Copa America winner with the "Seleção" in 2007.
Jaekel a friend from his Werder days
And now? Naldo will be seen more often in Klagenfurt! Because the 41-year-old has just transferred striker's son Naldinho (18) - previously with Monaco and Werder in the youth ranks - to the Austria Amateurs in the Carinthian league. "Peer Jaekel (note: Austria managing director) is a friend from his time in Bremen. And after Naldinho auditioned for Viktoria Berlin, he suggested a move to Klagenfurt. There is a good chance that Naldinho might be allowed to play with the professionals one day. But of course he has to force his way in," Naldo explained to the "Krone".
"Austria's Bundesliga is attractive"
The 36-time Champions League player has been following Austria for a long time. "Yes, I always keep my fingers crossed for them. Last season's win against Salzburg, for example, was outstanding - unfortunately it wasn't so good in the upper play-off. But the path they've taken is the right one - it now needs to be developed further. In general, the Austrian Bundesliga is very attractive, especially for young players," says Naldo.
For 23 million euros
Naldo has been working as a player manager since 2021 - he likes to work in South America and focuses on young talent: He just transferred the young Brazilian striker Luis Guilherme (18) from Palmeiras to West Ham for a hefty €23 million. "I wouldn't mind if we had a Brasilo dribbler here," grins Jaekel. "Yes, we're thinking about how we can work together. Klagenfurt is perfect for Brazilians - a place where you can feel at home," grins Naldo, who is currently moving from Monaco to Dubai with his family.
"Arnautovic can do anything now!"
Of course, the likeable Brasilo is also following the European Championship - and is delighted with Marko Arnautovic. "We played together in Bremen - he was still young then and made a lot of wrong decisions. Today he can do everything: he's robust, fast, can hold the ball and score goals from all angles." Naldo's favorites? "Of course Germany is one of them, because they are very strong in all areas and also have the support of the home fans. That helps and spurs them on. Although their performance against Switzerland was weak. Only Spain and Austria have impressed so far!"
Two formations
Austria Klagenfurt will also be looking to impress this Friday - at 6pm in a test in Gurnitz against regional league side Treibach. Peter Pacult sends two formations onto the pitch.
