Formula 1: What’s wrong with Sergio Perez?
Sergio Perez has done it again and maneuvered himself into a veritable crisis after a strong start to the Formula 1 season! In the last four races, the Mexican has not managed a top 7 result. Curiously, Red Bull offered him a new contract during this time, which should have given Perez wings. For his team, the strange drop in performance in the championship battle is becoming more and more of a problem. "We need Checo up front," said boss Christian Horner.
In the first six races of the season, Perez was never worse than fifth and finished on the podium four times. Since Imola, however, he has not finished higher than eighth and has also retired twice. In Spain, he most recently started from eleventh on the grid and finished eighth. "Pretty disappointing, but considering where we started, it was pretty much the maximum we could get out of it," said the 34-year-old, commenting on the result.
"Checo was fantastic in the first four or five races!"
Horner clearly expressed his displeasure with the situation after the race at the gates of Barcelona. "If he's at the back of the top eight, you lose strategic options. It's about whether you split up your strategies and so on," explained the team boss, who had always backed Perez. "Checo was fantastic in the first four or five races this year. We just need to get him there again." Because it is clear that Max Verstappen needs Perez as his living shield next to him on the track as the competition gets stronger and stronger.
Strangely, the current world championship runner-up's loss of form set in when he agreed a two-year extension to his commitment with Red Bull Racing and signed the contract. "I'm relieved that I'm staying here," Perez was quoted as saying in the official press release at the beginning of June before the Canadian Grand Prix.
"The team and I know where we need to improve!"
In Spielberg, the fifth-placed driver in the world championship wants to make a comeback similar to last year and get the most out of the car. In 2023, he finished second behind team leader Verstappen in the sprint and third in the main race. "In Austria, we have everything in our hands to have a clean weekend. The team and I know where we need to improve and make changes, and we will implement them," said Perez. In Spain, he had been "struggling with the balance of the car all weekend".
"The most important thing for us is to get the maximum out of our package," said the Mexican on Thursday, adding: "The gaps are extremely tight at the moment. If you can find a few tenths, it will make a massive difference. So you have to stay calm." Verstappen would also be on top form at the moment. "With a different team-mate, it would look different again."
Helmut Marko's words no longer carry the weight they used to
Of course, the season is still a long way off, but Perez needs a sense of achievement as soon as possible to put himself in a better light internally. It is an open secret that motorsport consultant Helmut Marko is no longer one of his biggest supporters. However, in the new Red Bull world following the death of Dietrich Mateschitz, the Styrian's word no longer carries the weight it once did.
Rumor has it that Perez's contract extension was a product of Horner's good relations with the Thai Yoovidhya family and was also made out of consideration for the huge Latin American market, which is important for the company. However, it is also rumored that clauses in the driver's contract would allow Red Bull to get rid of Perez anyway. That is, if he fails to meet certain performance parameters.
