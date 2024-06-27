Formula 1: What’s wrong with Sergio Perez?

"Checo was fantastic in the first four or five races!"

Horner clearly expressed his displeasure with the situation after the race at the gates of Barcelona. "If he's at the back of the top eight, you lose strategic options. It's about whether you split up your strategies and so on," explained the team boss, who had always backed Perez. "Checo was fantastic in the first four or five races this year. We just need to get him there again." Because it is clear that Max Verstappen needs Perez as his living shield next to him on the track as the competition gets stronger and stronger.