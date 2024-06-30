Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

16 years after purchase

Google continues to keep Upper Austria on tenterhooks

Nachrichten
30.06.2024 14:00

Once upon a time, a tech giant had plans to set up a data center in Upper Austria... This is how the story between Google and the Kronstorf-Hargelsberg business location began 16 years ago. Although US-Americans confirmed their "yes" to the location in fall 2022, little is happening.

comment0 Kommentare

Will Google come to Upper Austria or not? The potential settlement of the tech giant in the Kronstorf-Hargelsberg intermunicipal business settlement area is a never-ending story that many have already lost faith that it will come to life.

Google backed up its plans in October 2022. (Bild: Krone KREATIV/Screenshot)
Google backed up its plans in October 2022.
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Screenshot)

Google secured a plot of land 16 years ago and then sold 20 hectares of it again in 2018 before announcing its plans on October 24, 2022: The US company is planning to establish the Cloud Region Austria and thus a data center not far from Steyrer Straße, the B 309, where up to 100 full-time jobs will be created when completed. After years of speculation, the topic of Google was suddenly within reach.

Kronstorf's mayor Christian Kolarik is patient. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Kronstorf's mayor Christian Kolarik is patient.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

But more than a year and a half later, not much has happened. Kronstorf's mayor Christian Kolarik is being pestered with the same questions as before the fall of 2022. "Is there any progress?" some people want to know. "What about now?" ask the others.

"Timetable is a matter for the investor"
Kolarik is evasive. "The timetable is a matter for the investor," says the politician. Something is happening in mini-steps on the 50-hectare site: the infrastructure is being prepared, the access road, roads and cycle path are being dug and leveled. Whether and what else is planned for this year? "We'll still need to clear the road of dust," says Kolarik.

Farmers can cultivate the land
He can understand why many people have doubts as to whether Google will be involved: "From the outside, you might think that nothing will happen." In any case, the farmers can farm the land for as long as possible. As a result, a lot is currently growing on the site.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf