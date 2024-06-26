Tech giants in our sights
Cartel office warns against concentration of power through AI
The German Federal Cartel Office has warned of a restriction of competition between internet companies as a result of artificial intelligence. Andreas Mundt, head of the Federal Cartel Office, warned of an "increase in power at different levels of value creation".
"There is a great danger that an even greater concentration of digital markets and an increase in power at different levels of value creation (...) will take hold," said Mundt at the presentation of the antitrust watchdog's annual report in Bonn on Wednesday. The competition authorities must quickly prepare themselves to "deal with the competitive effects of artificial intelligence".
Like the EU Commission's competition watchdogs, the antitrust authority is already taking intensive action against possible infringements of competition by internet giants.
"The power of the big tech companies is still the number one issue for us competition authorities worldwide," said Mundt. The Cartel Office is currently conducting seven proceedings against the US companies Amazon, Google, Meta, Apple and Microsoft.
New control instruments
The German authority had received new instruments from the legislator in order to be able to take more effective action against overpowering online companies. The competition authorities can now certify that online giants have an "overriding cross-market significance for competition".
The Cartel Office has already done this in the case of Amazon. On this basis, it is possible that the group will be subject to stricter controls and that the competition authorities will prohibit certain types of behavior in a second step. The German Federal Court of Justice confirmed the cartel office's decision at the end of April.
"For all ongoing proceedings - against Amazon, Google, Meta, Apple and Microsoft - this means a lot of tailwind," said Mundt.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
