After a break
Pinkafeld: FC Landtag is now back on the ball
The team celebrates a brisk comeback at the stadium opening in Pinkafeld. They now want to set an example for respect and fair play. The first match takes place on Saturday.
It has been quiet around FC Landtag for many years. In the wake of the EURO, the red and gold political team is now ending its long hiatus. Together with State Sports Councilor Heinrich Dorner, former professional players Martin Ivanschitz, Thomas Mandl and Lukas Rotpuller, State Parliament President Robert Hergovich kicked off the event at the soccer academy in Mattersburg.
Connected with soccer
The squad will be strengthened with other ex-professionals such as Andreas Ivanschitz and Michael Mörz. "I have reorganized FC Landtag because I am closely connected to soccer myself. Above all, however, I want to set an example for respect and fair play across all parties," says the new team captain.
Last but not least, FC Landtag's appearances should serve a good cause. Dorner, also in the squad: "The current European Championships and the success of our national team show just how much enthusiasm soccer can generate."
First match on Saturday
A little of this euphoria should spill over on Saturday when FC Landtag plays its first match. To mark the opening of the stadium in Pinkafeld, the team will take to the pitch against FC Gemeinderat. Kick-off is at 5.30 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
