First appearance of the coalition after the dispute

Maurer: "This is one of the most productive governments"

Both Polaschek and Maurer emphasized that despite the "rapid disappearance" of several government colleagues after the Council of Ministers, everything was "as normal as ever". "It was a completely normal Council of Ministers. We are standing here and presenting the results," said Maurer, who described "this government" as one of the most productive - despite assessments to the contrary by the media and political analysts.