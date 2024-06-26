"Government is working"
First appearance of the coalition after the dispute
The coalition's first joint appearance after the dispute over the EU renaturation law: while the previous week's Council of Ministers had only taken place by circular, representatives of the Turquoise-Green coalition once again faced the public side by side. "The government can work," emphasized Education Minister Martin Polaschek.
At his side was Green Party leader Sigrid Maurer, who announced "good news for education" after the "good news from soccer". In fact, the two presented further steps towards digitalization in schools and, above all, the transformation of the compulsory pre-scientific papers as part of the Matura into a "final paper". This new form is to be used from the coming school year.
Multimedia product or podcast possible
In future, part of the Matura can also take the form of a multimedia product, a video report or a podcast. Alternatively, an additional oral or written Matura will also be possible until 2028/29.
Reforms at BHS and BMS
At VET colleges (BHS), which account for around 23,000 and therefore more than half of all A-levels each year, the diploma thesis is to remain in its current form. In contrast, final theses at vocational secondary schools (BMS) will be completely abolished from the coming school year. This affects 10,000 to 15,000 young people every year.
Maurer: "This is one of the most productive governments"
Both Polaschek and Maurer emphasized that despite the "rapid disappearance" of several government colleagues after the Council of Ministers, everything was "as normal as ever". "It was a completely normal Council of Ministers. We are standing here and presenting the results," said Maurer, who described "this government" as one of the most productive - despite assessments to the contrary by the media and political analysts.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
