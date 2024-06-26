Love at an end?
Biel on the road without a wedding ring after Timberlake scandal
Is the next celebrity marriage about to end? After rumors of a crisis with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Jessica Biel has now been caught without her wedding ring.
Things could well be going better for Justin Timberlake at the moment. Last week, the music megastar was caught driving under the influence of alcohol in Sag Harbor and arrested. For the singer, who already feared for his world tour when he was arrested, this may not only be a disaster professionally, but also privately.
Biel on the road without a wedding ring
As paparazzi photos published by the "Daily Mail" and others show, Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel was caught on the sidelines of the filming of "The Better Sister" in New York in a good mood, but without a wedding ring on her finger.
Just a coincidence - or is there more to it? In any case, the timing is piquant. Timberlake was playing one of his concerts at Madison Square Garden in New York on Tuesday of all days.
Biel "extremely annoyed"
Last week, an insider revealed that 42-year-old Biel was "extremely upset" and "shocked" when she found out about Timberlake's arrest.
"Jessica is very upset. She was shocked when she heard the news and had no idea because she was working," the anonymous source told Us Weekly. "She was really worried about him."
Timberlake had to spend the night in jail
The singer made headlines last Tuesday night when he was caught drunk behind the wheel of his car in Sag Harbor on Long Island. Biel was in New York, where she is filming for her latest movie "The Better Sister", when Timberlake was drinking with pals in a hotel bar in the Hamptons.
Timberlake was stopped by police after he ran a stop sign. Officers found the singer obviously intoxicated and took him into custody after he refused to take a breathalyzer test on the spot. Timberlake, who claimed to have had "only one martini", spent the night behind bars.
The morning after his drink-drive, Timberlake was taken to court to face charges of drink-driving and other traffic offenses.
The singer, who is considered one of the most famous pop stars of our time, is now facing another court date at the end of July. His lawyer has announced that he intends to take "vigorous" action against the allegations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
