Legends within reach! Sabitzer on the hunt for a record

Sabitzer, who also scored his first European Championship goal against the Netherlands (3-2) on Tuesday, is now level with Hans Krankl with ten final round matches each after the group stage. The Borussia Dortmund midfielder is already the ÖFB's record player at European Championships. His team-mate Marko Arnautovic has nine European Championship games, although he missed the second group game against the Netherlands (0:2) in 2021 due to suspension.