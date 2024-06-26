After floods
Campers want financial compensation from the state
There is trouble at Badeparadies Burg after the floods. Guests are not entitled to any compensation from the disaster fund for their "luxury goods". The state is now relenting.
There were dramatic scenes at the Burg bathing lake on the night of June 9. As reported, the fire department had to use boats to bring many campers to safety from the masses of water. The extent of the disaster is still clearly visible: instead of bathing fun, there is a building site atmosphere.
While a number of vacation homes on one side of the lake are still uninhabitable, campers on the other shore are very angry about the lack of financial aid. The country's promised disaster fund does not cover damage to vacation homes on wheels.
Caravans and cars are total losses
This is incomprehensible for Arnold Gollmann from Wagna in Styria, who spends every free minute with his family in their caravan in Burg. "The floods caused considerable damage to my brother-in-law and I alone, as not only our caravans and awning, but also our cars were total losses." He doesn't understand why there is no financial help.
This is a bit about justice and ensuring that all those affected are entitled to the same.
Camper Arnold Gollmann
State announces talks with those affected and the municipality
On the part of the state, efforts are being made to find a good solution in these special cases, as this was a major damage event. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil also announced talks with the municipality and the affected campers.
What happens next with the campsite
However, it is still uncertain how things will continue at Badeparadies Burg. The canteen is set to open once the renovation is complete, as is the bathing lake. "But we first have to wait for the water samples to be analyzed," says Mayor Gerhard Klepits, who expects to resume operations in July.
Illegal caravan extensions a contentious issue
According to the head of the village, initial talks have been held with the state regarding flood protection. As far as the continued operation of the campsite is concerned, however, there is a wait-and-see attitude.
Not everyone has complied. The extent of the damage is now doubly apparent after the floods - the damage is many times greater.
Bürgermeister Gerhard Klepits
The atmosphere at the campsite has been heated for months anyway, after the municipality - at the request of the state's nature conservation department - no longer wanted to show mercy before justice and issued a resolution requiring a number of campers to dismantle their "illegally" erected permanent caravan extensions. "Not everyone complied. The extent of the damage is therefore now doubly evident after the floods - the damage is many times greater as a result," says Klepits. Here too, Doskozil's office says that efforts are being made to find a solution.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.