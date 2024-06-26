Campers want financial compensation from the state

State announces talks with those affected and the municipality

On the part of the state, efforts are being made to find a good solution in these special cases, as this was a major damage event. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil also announced talks with the municipality and the affected campers.



What happens next with the campsite

However, it is still uncertain how things will continue at Badeparadies Burg. The canteen is set to open once the renovation is complete, as is the bathing lake. "But we first have to wait for the water samples to be analyzed," says Mayor Gerhard Klepits, who expects to resume operations in July.