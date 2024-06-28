Alpine dairymaid and hunter: the unknowns of the local mountain

First there were photos, then the texts were written

It is the second book by the sociology graduate, who has been working as a freelance journalist and author since 2011. "Writing was a passion of mine from an early age. But I wasn't a record holder among the Schöckl walkers before that," says the 50-year-old. The idea for the book was triggered much more by the photographer: "Harald Eisenberger grew up in Passail, in the shadow of the Schöckl."