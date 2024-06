Safe and relaxed travel with smartphone and co.

According to a Forsa survey, more than a quarter of holidaymakers (28%) say that not using their cell phone or the internet helps them to relax on vacation. However, very few people in this country want to do without their smartphone, tablet or laptop, specifically just two percent of Austrians according to meinungsraum.at. For 93 percent, however, a cell phone is a must in their luggage, with 27 percent packing their tablet and 22 percent their laptop.