Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Because of the Ukraine war

ICC arrest warrant also issued against Shoigu and army chief

Nachrichten
25.06.2024 14:06

Just over a year after issuing arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and child protection officer Maria Lvova-Belova for alleged war crimes, the International Criminal Court has now also placed army chief Valery Gerasimov and former defense minister Sergei Shoigu on its wanted list.

comment0 Kommentare

As the court in The Hague announced on Tuesday, the charges relate to alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity during the war in Ukraine. Specifically, the two defendants are accused of deliberate attacks on civilian objects and "inhumane acts" in Ukraine.

There are indications that they were responsible for targeted bombings by the Russian army on Ukraine's electricity grid from October 2022 until at least March 2023. The International Criminal Court itself has no means of executing arrest warrants. However, all states parties to the court are obliged to arrest the wanted persons and hand them over to the court if they are on their territory.

Massive power outage after a Russian attack in the greater Kiev area (Bild: APA/AFP/Genya SAVILOV)
Massive power outage after a Russian attack in the greater Kiev area
(Bild: APA/AFP/Genya SAVILOV)

Russia condemned for human rights violations in Crimea
Also on Tuesday, the European Court of Human Rights came to the conclusion that systematic human rights violations are taking place on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014. However, the ruling against Russia was not about the annexation itself, but about the subsequent behavior of the occupying forces.

It upheld a complaint by Ukraine, which had reported unlawful arrests, ill-treatment, the suppression of Ukrainian media and the Ukrainian language in schools, among other things. In addition, the Russian government had persecuted pro-Ukrainian activists not only in Crimea, but throughout Ukraine and Russia.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf