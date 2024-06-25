These are the cheapest beaches in Europe

If you want to go now, you can still get a flight and hotel

"In principle, there is still availability everywhere at the moment - but you may not get the day you want to travel or the hotel or hotel room you want," explains Ruefa Managing Director Michele Fanton. The classic all-inclusive club destinations such as Tunisia, Egypt and Turkey currently have good capacities for last-minute arrivals. However, no one should expect bargains this year. According to Ruefa, a rebooking rate of over 90 percent was achieved among FTI customers affected by the bankruptcy, which means that the vast majority of vacations can still be taken with suitable alternatives.