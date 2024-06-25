Vacation desire continues
These are the cheapest beaches in Europe
Summer is here and the desire to go on vacation is growing. But in times of rising prices and inflation, many people have to watch their wallets. Our ranking of the cheapest beaches in Europe is just what you need! Plus: Which destinations are the most popular with Austrians?
First of all: the cheapest beach in summer 2024 is Playa de Las Canteras on Gran Canaria. Holidaymakers can rent a sun lounger with umbrella for just three euros a day, a beer from the beach bar costs 3.50 euros and a glass of spritz is available for six euros.
Kleopatra Beach in Alanya (Turkey) takes second place with around 7.5 euros for a sun lounger per day: Playa de La Concha is also on the winner's podium (e.g. 3.5 euros for a beer).
For the Omio survey, visitor ratings, summer temperatures and current local sales and rental prices for beach essentials (such as beach loungers, a scoop of ice cream, beer, spritzers and water) were analyzed.
The 20 most affordable beaches to cool off in summer 2024:
New trend: "Coolcation" - beaches that really cool you down
To escape the scorching heat, beach destinations with moderate temperatures are gaining appeal in summer. The coasts of Scandinavia, Great Britain and the Netherlands offer real cooling.
At around 16 degrees, the beach at Søndervig in Denmark, Varamobadet on Lake Vättern and Tylösand on Öresund in Sweden are truly refreshing. It gets even fresher for vacationers in Scotland, such as on the coast of Ayr or at West Sands Beach in St. Andrews.
Vacation fever unbroken despite inflation
Austrians are very keen to travel despite inflation and crises. 82% are planning a trip in the summer months - according to the Allianz Partners survey, Austrian households intend to spend an average of 2,400 euros. Every second trip is abroad. Beach vacations are once again very popular this year. Greece is the big winner for travel giant Ruefa.
Crete, Mykonos, Corfu & Co. are currently in the lead both in terms of turnover and the number of guests. They are followed by Spain and Turkey, which is on the rise again. Egypt is currently in fourth place, followed by the popular self-drive destination Italy. Albania scores with extremely attractive prices. The USA, the Maldives and Thailand are popular long-haul destinations.
If you want to go now, you can still get a flight and hotel
"In principle, there is still availability everywhere at the moment - but you may not get the day you want to travel or the hotel or hotel room you want," explains Ruefa Managing Director Michele Fanton. The classic all-inclusive club destinations such as Tunisia, Egypt and Turkey currently have good capacities for last-minute arrivals. However, no one should expect bargains this year. According to Ruefa, a rebooking rate of over 90 percent was achieved among FTI customers affected by the bankruptcy, which means that the vast majority of vacations can still be taken with suitable alternatives.
"The rise in prices has reduced many people's vacation budgets," says Tobias Thomas, head of Statistics Austria. The price level for Austrians is good for classic beach destinations - for example, according to Statistics Austria, they get almost twice as much for their money in Turkey and Bulgaria than at home.
Iceland is the most expensive country for Austrians
On the other hand, it is more expensive for us in northern and western Europe. In Iceland, you have to pay 51 percent more. Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Ireland are also expensive. In Australia and the USA, additional expenses have to be calculated for long-haul flights. Domestic households intend to spend an average of 2400 euros on vacations this year. Every second trip will be abroad.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
