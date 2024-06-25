Diva my ass!
Lopez flew Economy to a glamorous performance in Paris
Last week Jennifer Lopez was still making the Amalfi Coast unsafe, on Monday evening she made a truly glamorous appearance in Paris. However, the diva did not take her flight from Italy to France in a private jet, but in economy class ...
From the yacht off Positano to the private jet for Fashion Week in Paris? Although Jennifer Lopez could easily afford this with an estimated fortune of around 400 million dollars, the singer and actress opted for the cheaper - and more environmentally friendly - option for her flight from Naples to Paris.
J.Lo flew the line to Paris
As the Daily Mail reported, the 54-year-old was caught casually dressed in a white jogging suit on a KLM plane. At least La Lopez seemed to have allowed herself one luxury: booking the seat next to her, which was not occupied by a second passenger, but only by J.Lo's designer handbag, as a photo shows.
In Paris, Lopez finally returned to the glamor we are used to seeing from the singer and actress known as a diva. She appeared at the French luxury label's fashion show in a beige dress by Dior.
Ring finger well hidden!
Lopez also teamed the exciting look with dark sunglasses and gold sandals with high heels. However, anyone hoping to catch a glimpse of the 54-year-old's ring finger was disappointed, as J.Lo was also wearing long black leather gloves. Whether a wedding ring was still hidden underneath remained her well-kept secret.
The reason for the secrecy are rumors of a marriage crisis with Ben Affleck, which have not gone away recently. Lopez's trip to Italy without her husband also suggests that there may well be something to the speculation.
Instead of enjoying "Amore" with Ben, the Hollywood beauty preferred to relax solo in "bella Italia" with a handful of friends.
"It's only getting worse"
Lopez has done a lot in recent months to mend the rifts in her marriage to the Oscar winner, an insider told the Daily Mail. But: "Jenny's had enough now and she's really tried everything, but she can't do any more. It's not getting any better, it's only getting worse."
