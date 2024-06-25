2028 as the new goal
Austria’s referees and the European Championship drought
Austria's referees are mere spectators at the European Championships. Konrad Plautz was the last of his guild to referee two group matches at the home EURO 2008. No representative from the Bundesliga has been nominated for the current tournament in Germany, and VAR is also not taking part. Former top referee Viktor Kassai wants to change this, and the dry spell should be over by 2028. Until then, however, Austria's referees must present themselves at the highest level.
Kassai has now been working as "Technical Director" in the refereeing department of the ÖFB for a year. In addition to his role as "trainer" of the Austrian referees, the Hungarian will also use his good contacts with UEFA. Only in this way - according to the tenor that has remained the same for years - can the path to the top be made easier for the referees. An important step in this direction would be a red-white-red referee in the top flight.
"Theoretically, it's definitely possible that we'll have someone in four years' time. But everything has to be right. If I perform badly, people in the background can say what they like," said Walter Altmann. The Tyrolean was named referee of the year in the Bundesliga this year. Altmann was allowed to referee the test match between host nation Germany and Ukraine before the European Championship. Four of his colleagues - Harald Lechner, Sebastian Gishamer, Julian Weinberger and Christian-Petru Ciochirca - also officiated in the Europa League last fall.
Champions League as an interim goal
Altmann emphasized that it was important to "seize the moment" in such assignments. The 39-year-old recalled that the number of countries providing referees at the European Championship is limited among UEFA's more than 50 national associations. "You have to find a way to get back on the list, to become more of a focus again. The matches we have had internationally this year are a first step in this direction."
Half of the 18 referees deployed at the European Championship come from the major leagues in England, France, Germany, Italy (two each) and Spain. Romania's Istvan Kovacs, Slovakia's Ivan Kruzliak and Sandro Schärer from Switzerland prove that "smaller" nations can also provide European Championship referees. Sweden, Turkey and Slovenia are also represented. All referees also refereed in the Champions League last year.
Lack of experience
Kassai wants to establish at least one representative from the Bundesliga there. Lechner, who was long considered the most promising candidate, has since ended his international career for professional reasons. Kassai recently named Stefan Ebner (37), Ciocircha (35) and Gishamer (35) as candidates. Altmann, who will turn 40 in December, was not included.
"I think we now have potential candidates for the next European Championship. We have good candidates, many young people," said the Hungarian in an ORF interview a month ago. Kassai attested that the impartial players were in top condition in terms of fitness. What they lack now is international experience. "But they can make the leap, even in Europe."
