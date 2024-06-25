Austria’s referees and the European Championship drought

Kassai has now been working as "Technical Director" in the refereeing department of the ÖFB for a year. In addition to his role as "trainer" of the Austrian referees, the Hungarian will also use his good contacts with UEFA. Only in this way - according to the tenor that has remained the same for years - can the path to the top be made easier for the referees. An important step in this direction would be a red-white-red referee in the top flight.