ÖVP wants to put Kickl under pressure with expert opinion

The current FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl was not only General Secretary of the FPÖ in 2005, but also a partner in the controversial Carinthian advertising agency Ideenschmiede. Ten years ago, the WKStA investigated his business partner Thomas Sila and the former Carinthian provincial deputy Uwe Scheuch in this case. In the end, Kickl's friend and agency boss received a diversion. Scheuch was charged and convicted for kick-back payments. A contract between the Ideenschmiede agency and the FPÖ Carinthia (or was it the BZÖ at the time) contains the interesting sentence: "For orders from FPÖ provincial government offices, the FPÖ Carinthia is credited 20 percent of the order volume by the agency."