“Farmers’ association is afraid of intact nature”

When asked how the Greens' apparently fractured relationship with coalition partner ÖVP could be mended, the Green Secretary General replied: "There has been irritation, I can understand that. But politics thrives on discussion. The Council of Ministers is now taking place again this week." Behind the scenes, personal interaction is going better than the media reports anyway. Voglauer: "Despite our different political views, we are also colleagues in parliament. We greet each other and ask how each other is doing." Only the FPÖ does not quite fulfill this role in Voglauer's view: "I find it worrying that the FPÖ often uses the wrong words. Some of their statements show contempt for human dignity and the rule of law."