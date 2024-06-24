Norris is annoyed: “I should have won”

At Red Bull they are watching the development with concern. The McLaren looked really fast. Especially at the end of the stints. We've seen in a few races now that their tire wear seems to be very good," said team boss Horner. If Norris had been leading, it would have been difficult to win the race, the Briton is certain. "Max and Lando were 18 seconds ahead of everyone else in the end, but it was really close between the two of them. It is already the case that he is slowly establishing himself as the most consistent challenger," Horner is certain. A duel that is likely to continue to shape the season.