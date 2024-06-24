"It was my fault"
Norris is annoyed: “I should have won”
McLaren driver Lando Norris was self-critical after his second place in the Spanish Grand Prix. The Brit was not happy about the good result, he is much more certain: "That was not good of me. I should have won the race." A statement that also brings worry lines to the face of Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.
"That wasn't good enough. I should have won because I had the best car," was Norris' harsh conclusion after the race in Barcelona. Once again, he was narrowly beaten by Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. He was just 2.2 seconds down on the Dutchman, who dominated the races at will just a year ago.
The reason for the narrow defeat was the start, analyzed expert Ralf Schumacher on Sky. "I messed it up at the start. I just didn't do it well enough from the line. That cost me everything," agreed the McLaren driver himself. He had to back off George Russell in the Mercedes in the early stages, perhaps the race-deciding maneuver in the end.
Team boss defends Norris
But there was no alternative to the decision, Norris is certain: "That's the way it is in Barcelona, with the slipstream. I had to back off. If I had braked two meters later, I would certainly have taken someone with me. I think it was the right decision to give up at that point and let George past." As a result, the Brit had to ride the first few laps behind his compatriot and lost valuable seconds in the process.
McLaren team boss Andrea Stella is also certain that the race was lost as a result: "The time we lost behind Russell was too much. The positions we lost in turn 1 and the time behind Russell were the two decisive factors. However, he did not blame his driver. It had been the right decision not to engage in a daring maneuver in the first corner.
Red Bull already worried
As the race progressed, it became clear just how much potential the car had. "We had the best car. I had the best car, but I didn't use it. The start is all my fault. If it had been better, we would have won easily," Norris emphasized. Now he has to clear his head and concentrate on turning his superiority into a victory in Spielberg.
At Red Bull they are watching the development with concern. The McLaren looked really fast. Especially at the end of the stints. We've seen in a few races now that their tire wear seems to be very good," said team boss Horner. If Norris had been leading, it would have been difficult to win the race, the Briton is certain. "Max and Lando were 18 seconds ahead of everyone else in the end, but it was really close between the two of them. It is already the case that he is slowly establishing himself as the most consistent challenger," Horner is certain. A duel that is likely to continue to shape the season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.