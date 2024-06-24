EM in the ticker
Spain vs Albania LIVE from 9pm
Third matchday at the European Championship: Spain face Albania. The game kicks off at 9pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Spain, one of the most impressive teams at the European Championship in Germany so far, will be looking to keep their clean sheet in their final group game against Albania in Düsseldorf today. The Spaniards have cruised through a tough Group B so far, beating the Croatians 3-0 and should have won by more than 1-0 against Italy. Albania, on the other hand, must secure qualification for the round of 16 with a win against the Iberians.
The footballers from the Balkans cannot expect any gifts from the "Furia roja". Their team boss Luis de la Fuente has the luxury of being able to rest some players for the round of 16. However, he does not want to lose the momentum that the Spaniards have built up in the first two matches. "We are still a long way from winning the European Championship. We haven't achieved anything yet. Okay, we've won a few important games. We have fantastic talent," said De la Fuente after his team outclassed defending champions Italy on Thursday. "But soccer can also be very cruel. That's why we have to be cautious. We have to be humble. We have to show respect."
Betting odds scaled down
Coaches are often reluctant - in public at least - to place high expectations on their players, but De la Fuente has not exactly been reticent so far, describing his squad as the best in the tournament, if not the world. Conversely, he has arguments on his side so far. Spain have looked like the most attractive team so far, and have driven down the odds on a record fourth European Championship title.
Teenager Lamine Yamal (16!), left winger Nico Williams (21) and Pedri, who is the same age, have looked in sparkling form, while striker Alvaro Morata, defender Dani Carvajal and midfielder Rodri provide the necessary tournament experience. The question is whether De la Fuente really wants to rest players against Albania in view of the draw, according to which the Spaniards do not have to face one of the third-placed teams from Groups A, D, E or F until June 30 in Cologne (21:00). The fear could be that the team could lose its rhythm and alertness. Incidentally, this draw could also affect Austria if they finish third in Group D and reach the round of 16.
De la Fuente will have to make a change, however, after Rodri picked up his second yellow card against Italy and will have to sit out. In doing so, he breached the new UEFA rule that only the captain may approach the referee.
Albania need a win
The fact that Albania still has any hope of qualifying for the round of 16 in the match against Spain is thanks to a last-second goal to equalize against Croatia. This could see the Albanians qualify for the knockout phase of a final tournament for the first time, having been eliminated in the group stage on their first appearance in 2016.
But a win against the "Furia roja" seems relatively hopeless. But Albania's Brazilian coach Sylvinho, who can draw on a full squad, has instilled belief in his team. "What I can promise the Albanian people is that we will fight for every point," said the former Arsenal London midfielder. "It will be difficult against Spain, but we have to enjoy moments like this."
