Spain vs Albania LIVE from 9pm

The footballers from the Balkans cannot expect any gifts from the "Furia roja". Their team boss Luis de la Fuente has the luxury of being able to rest some players for the round of 16. However, he does not want to lose the momentum that the Spaniards have built up in the first two matches. "We are still a long way from winning the European Championship. We haven't achieved anything yet. Okay, we've won a few important games. We have fantastic talent," said De la Fuente after his team outclassed defending champions Italy on Thursday. "But soccer can also be very cruel. That's why we have to be cautious. We have to be humble. We have to show respect."