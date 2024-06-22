Icons of Venetian painting in Salzburg

Curator Çiğdem Özel selected masterpieces from the former imperial collections from the two centuries between the painter prince Titian (1488/90 to 1576) and Canaletto (1697 to 1768) for the spectacular show "The Colors of the Serenissima", The catalog is a who's who of Venetian painting: Titian, Jacopo Bassano, Tintoretto, Veronese and his daughter Marietta, Andrea Schiavone, Paris Bordone, Giorgione, Domenico Fetti, Fontebasso, Sebastiano Ricci, Canaletto and others. Noble bronzes, a suit of armor of Doge Venier, silversmith's art complement the parade of sacred and allegorical scenes, beautiful women - the female portrait celebrates triumphs - and great politicians. However, it is not only the story that each of these paintings tells about Venice and its society that is fascinating, but also the painting itself and how it radically renewed itself. In Venice, a new color scheme and new lighting moods developed, painting became increasingly relaxed and the depiction of the rich and beautiful and their luxury goods became ever more virtuoso and elegant. Religious images became increasingly emotional, landscape painting more delicate.